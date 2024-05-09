Alltroo Teams up with 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace to Spotlight Charitable Organizations During All-Star Weekend

23XI Racing announced today that Alltroo, an online fundraising platform, will serve as the primary partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE team for the upcoming All-Star Race event at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Alltroo will be featured on the car alongside nonprofits including the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, First Tee Pasadena and the Hambino Foundation, as well as Rayze, a mobile platform that uses positive social media to simplify giving back. In addition, Alltroo’s co-founder and former NFL tight end, Kyle Rudolph, will attend the race along with celebrity representatives from the charitable organizations.

Launched in 2021, Alltroo is a professional fundraiser that helps nonprofits supercharge their fundraising efforts and gain access to a new community of donors through custom giveaways known as “Rallies.” Similar to 23XI’s motto of Forward Together, Alltroo believes that by rallying fans together to support good causes, much more can be done to help those in need. Alltroo has previously held Rallies with Patrick Mahomes, Morgan Wallen, Darius Rucker, the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, the Tony Finau Foundation, and the Ryan Dungey Foundation, to name a few.

Wallace, who met Rudolph earlier this year at the Daytona 500, is launching a Rally with Alltroo on May 9, with proceeds benefiting his Live to Be Different Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2017 with a mission of encouraging the next generation to be better and more inclusive than every generation before it, so that they can achieve anything they put their mind to. The prizes include two VIP passes to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 13th, a meet and greet with Bubba, a tour of Airspeed, the new 23XI headquarters, and hotel accommodations and flights.

Additional attendees with Alltroo include:

Patrick Renna – American actor, film producer and co-creator of the Hambino Foundation, which supports youth sports organizations in underserved communities. Renna is known for his role as Ham Porter in the 1993 film The Sandlot.

Manolo Vega – Golf instructor and content creator with 1M+ followers on Instagram, whose Alltroo rally raised funds to support The First Tee Pasadena.

Carl Nassib – Veteran NFL defensive lineman and founder of positive social media platform Rayze.

Jenna Paulette – Country music singer-songwriter and ambassador for the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, which provides need-based financial assistance to injured professional rodeo athletes.

Cory Wong – Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter, producer, award-winning podcaster, and member of American funk band Vulfpeck. Born and based in Minneapolis, Wong is a current ambassador for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

“I’m looking forward to representing Alltroo and the other organizations on the No. 23 Toyota at North Wilkesboro,” said Bubba Wallace. “I met Kyle earlier this year and had the chance to learn more about Alltroo, so it’s great to have an opportunity to bring more awareness to the platform and the organizations onboard the car. Alltroo has worked with some amazing athletes and celebrities to benefit very deserving causes, and I’m excited to work with them on my Rally to raise money and awareness for my Live to Be Different Foundation.”

“We are excited to partner with 23XI Racing, a team that not only represents excellence but also shares our vision for empowering communities,” said Kyle Rudolph. “Together with Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry, under the ‘Forward Together’ philosophy, we aim to amplify our mission to ‘Grow the Game of Giving.’ This partnership marks a powerful alliance, driving change and uniting fans in the spirit of generosity and collective impact.”

“Part of our mission at 23XI is a commitment to creating change across society, advocating to make a difference, and supporting community initiatives,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “When we spoke to Kyle about his goals for Alltroo we felt the connections immediately and collaborated to make this program a reality. We have a lot in common as young organizations looking to make a difference by working together and doing things differently. We are also excited to welcome Patrick, Manolo, Carl, Jenna and Cory to the track, and look forward to them sharing that experience with their supporters.”

