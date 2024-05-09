Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Competition Notes

Todd Gilliland heads to the Palmetto State for the infamous NASCAR Throwback Weekend at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Coming off a 14th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, a personal-best at the track, Gilliland and the gener8tor crew head to Darlington looking to best Gilliland’s 11th place finish in last year’s event. Gilliland’s throwback scheme will pay homage to his first CARS Tour Late Model win in 2015, racing for his father, David.

The Cup Series will have practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 11th at 10:30 am ET. The Goodyear 400 will take place Sunday, May 12th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Darlington is such a fun, but difficult and frustrating track. You have to manage your tires and not make any mistakes. We have some momentum from our 14th place finish at Kansas that I know will carry into this weekend. Hopefully we can use it and bring home another solid finish in my throwback scheme.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Throwback weekend is always special. It’s really cool to see Todd (Gilliland) honoring his roots and not forgetting where he came from. He had a solid showing in last year’s race, and with the momentum we have now, I think we can have another one.”

