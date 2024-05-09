Delta Speedway Returns Saturday Night May 11th for Second Race of 2024

Warm temperatures and hot Micro Sprint racing action awaits when Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union returns to the 1/7th mile dirt track on Saturday night. Race fans can check out the Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints battling at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



General Admission tickets are just $10 for adults while juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, and kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on Dirt2Media, the speedway’s 2024 Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30pm. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Delta Speedway opened up the 2024 season on April 20th with an outstanding night of competition yet familiar winners prevailed across the four divisions.



Nikko Panella of Stockton triumphed in the Non-Wing division during the first race of the year. The 2022 double track champion topped a 33-car field which led the pits as the largest division on opening night.



The winged machines in the Super 600 put on a thrilling display of action with Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood winning a duel with Mattix Salmon of Fresno. Pahule was light at the scales, however, thrusting Salmon into the coveted win column for 2024. Multi-time champion Caden Sarale of Stockton led throughout both the winged and non-wing main events before incidents and mechanical problems dropped him out of both events.



Both the Super 600 and Non-Wing divisions return on Saturday night for 30-lap features.



The brother and sister duo of Heston and Hayden Stepps of Oakdale won in the youth divisions at Delta Speedway in race no. 1. Heston Stepps won the 20-lap Jr. Sprints feature while older sister Hayden won the Restricted 25-lap contest. Jr. Sprints will again race for 20-laps on Saturday night with Restricted staging a 25-lap feature.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks: Delta Speedway Stockton thanks: Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Racing Tire, Scully’s Air, Genova Bakery, Van De Pol Petroleum, Belkorp Ag, Solari’s Backhoe, Baker Roofing, City Wide Graphics, Jay’s Mobile Welding, Acrisure, East Bay Tire, Hunt and Sons, Cal-Waste Recovery Systems, PMP Chassis, and Clean Brothers Site Services for their support of the 2024 racing season!



2024 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 6 Opening Day – RAINED OUT

April 20 Race #2

May 11 Race #3

June 14 & 15 Race #4 & 5

July 5 & 6 Speedweek**

July 27 Race #6

August 17 Race #7

August 31 & September 1 Race #8 & 9

October 4 & 5 Race #10 & 11

October 25 & 26 Turkey Bowl XXV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR