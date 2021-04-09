Northeast Race Cars and Speed Joins Stafford Speedway's SK ModifiedR Contingency Program

Northeast Race Cars and Speed, based in Harrisville, RI, will join the Stafford Speedway SK Modified® contingency program for the 2021 season. Northeast Race Cars will pay a $150 weekly bonus to the winner of the SK Modified® feature. In addition to the bonus, Northeast Race Cars and Speed will also be on site weekly for trackside parts and service.

"We here at Northeast Race Cars and Speed are very excited to have been able to work out a deal with Stafford Motor Speedway to sign on as a parts vendor at the track and help out as a contingency for the SK division,” explained Scott Nordman of Northeast Race Cars and Speed. “We are very excited for the 2021 season and to be part of the excitement at Stafford Motor Speedway."

Stafford Speedway’s SK Modified® division continues to be one of the most competitive weekly racing series in the country. The 2020 season saw Keith Rocco win his 4th career SK Modified® track championship preventing Ronnie Williams from becoming the first driver to win 3 consecutive titles. Todd Owen, Stephen Kopcik, Cory DiMatteo, Mike Christopher Jr, and Chase Dowling all also scored wins. All 6 plus a deep list of talented drivers and teams are set to chase the title in 2021.

Northeast Race Cars and Speed join Manley Performance and North American Motor Car in the SK Modified® contingency program. Additional weekly bonus announcements are expected in the coming days. For more information on Northeast Race Cars and Speed visit their website nerace.com or call them directly at 401-710-9992.

The 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, April 24 with NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day festivities. Feature action at Stafford continues on Sunday, April 25 with the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler featuring the Whelen Modified Tour. General Admission tickets for the April 24 NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Tickets for the April 25 NAPA Spring Sizzler have sold to capacity limits but fans can sign up for ticket alerts if more tickets should become available Stafford Speedway remains under reduced capacity per order of the State of CT due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure a ticket to the event. Paddock passes will become available online two weeks prior to the event.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR