Evergreen Raceway 2-Seater Ride-along debuts this Saturday; Opening Night races take place on Friday

What race fan wouldn’t want the chance to get the feel of what it’s really like to be in a stock car and make competitive laps against other cars? At Evergreen Raceway, that will now become a reality.

This coming Saturday, May 11, Evergreen Raceway will be debuting their newest program to the 1/3-mile paved oval with the introduction of the Evergreen 2-Seater Ride-along.

For a nominal fee of just $50 fans will be given the thrill to get strapped into authentic Late Model stock cars and take part in a competitive 12-lap run against other cars.

Each car is equipped with full safety gear and will be piloted by experienced race drivers who are regulars at the track. The 12-lap runs will mimic a “heat” style race. Four cars at a time will go head to head.

“We’re really excited to finally launch the 2-Seater program here. We’ve been busy over the offseason building a small fleet of cars and I’m certain that once fans get the taste of going around the track under real race conditions they’ll get a whole new perspective as to what a race driver has to deal with,” offered Evergreen owner/promoter Jason Makarewicz.

“We even have handicap accessible cars to accommodate those individuals too.”

Makarewicz also feels that the $50 price to take a ride is very reasonable when comparing to other such programs offered elsewhere.

“Our goal is to make this an affordable and fun experience for fans. The intent is for most anyone who would like to get out of the grandstand and into a real race car and know the thrill and feeling of side-by-side racing.”

Saturday will be the first of several special reserved days for the 2-Seater Ride-along.

Makarewicz is also in the process of putting together Modified stock cars that will be driven by would be fans themselves.

“We have one car ready now and hope to have a second Modified up and running very soon,” he noted.

“I know the Late Model cars will be really cool for fans and the Modifieds will be even more of a motorsports buzz because you get to wheel those cars yourself.”

The Evergreen 2-Seater Ride-along will start at noon and continue until 4:00 pm. For additional information please contact Makarewicz at 570-956-6347 or email [email protected]

On Friday evening prior, May 10, it will be the start of the 2024 season of weekly action at Evergreen Raceway. It was originally slated for last Sunday, May 5, but was rained out, thus moving the opener to this Friday.

Friday racing will consist of the DW Machine & Fabricating Co., Late Models, Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts Street Stocks, Himmer Graphics Four Cylinders and the McNulty Funeral Home Novices. Race time is 7:00 pm.

For anyone interested there will be an early paid practice. Gates will open at 1:00 pm with early practice from 2:00 to 5:00 and $25 per car.

On Saturday, May 25, the 602 Crate Modifieds will be in action along with the Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts Street Stocks, Himmer Graphics Four Cylinders and the McNulty Funeral Home Novices plus the introduction of the Bangers division, a stock, front wheel drive 4-Cylinder car. The JuiceBox Division will be running also plus it will also be Camera and Autograph Night and Hazleton Area School District Employees Night.

For complete up to date news and information please log onto the official Evergreen Raceway website at https://www.evergreenracewaypark.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/evergreenraceway

Evergreen Raceway PR