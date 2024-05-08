Dominic Scelzi Scores Second-Place Finish at Kings Speedway

Dominic Scelzi recorded his second straight podium result at Kings Speedway last Friday.

The night began with a third-place qualifying effort before Scelzi advanced from fourth to second place in a heat race, earning a spot into the dash. He gained a position in the race to place fourth.

“We had a strong night,” he said. “We qualified well and ran strong in the heat race to get us into the dash. And then we moved forward in the dash.”

Scelzi continued toward the front in the feature as he maneuvered from fourth to second place, garnering a runner-up result to give him his fourth top five of the season.

“We were a little tight the first half, which made it tough to pass, but late we were charging hard,” he said. “I felt like the last 10 laps we just continued to get better.”

It marked the only race of the weekend as Saturday’s event at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., rained out.

Next up for Scelzi will be a NARC 410 Sprint Car Series event this Saturday at Antioch Speedway in Antioch, Calif. Scelzi captured the Contra Costa County Clash last season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Antioch this weekend,” he said. “We won there last year in a great race. I’d love to get back to NARC Victory Lane.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 3 – Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 2 (4); Dash: 4 (5); Feature: 2 (4).

SEASON STATS –

17 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Antioch Speedway in Antioch, Calif., for the Contra Costa County Clash with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

ILP PR