Busy Month of Competition, Entertainment on Texas Motor Speedway’s May 2024 Calendar

The fun and excitement of motorsports and automotive entertainment as well as a classic parking lot fair continues the May 2024 calendar of events at Texas Motor Speedway.

From the Cowtown Fair (through May 12) to the May 10-11 ClassicParts.com C10 Nationals presented by Chevrolet Performance and the May 17-18 Holley LS Fest to the May 25 Bandas y Trocas, there will be some form of automotive competition, entertainment and action for just about everyone … AND there’s even a fair.

Here’s what’s going on for the balance of May 2024:

Cowtown Fair (May 3-12)

The Cowtown Fair features state fair-quality carnival rides and games for all ages. There is also the Doc Magic Comedy Show, the Fearless Flores Thrill Show, a Cinco De Mayo pinata bash, a petting zoo and pony rides, and classic fair food. All the fun takes place in the pit area parking lot of the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Go to https://www.cowtownfair.com/ to pre-order tickets and see the full list of rides (all rides are subject to change without notice).

C10 Nationals (May 10-11)

The daily activities of the ClassicParts.com C10 Nationals presented by Chevrolet Performance will include truck shows, autocross, dyno challenge, donuts & drifting, and heads up drag racing. Spectator admission is $25 per day for ages 13-up, 12 and under free. Single day spectator admission does NOT include entry to any giveaways. A $50 2-Day Spectator admission does include entry to giveaways. All 2-Day spectators must register at the merchandise booth to be eligible for any drawings. Spectator gates open both days at 8 a.m. The event is rain or shine, no refunds, no pets. Go to https://c10nationals.com/ for full information.

LS Fest (May 17-18)

Round up your friends and head to Texas on May 17th and 18th for the return of LS Fest Texas! Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth will once again play host to the event that features all the popular automotive excitement that LS Fest is known for. Drifting, drag racing, burnouts, a huge car show, autocross, dyno pulls, and more. Each LS Fest takes on a life of its own and Texas will be the nightlife as the event will start late and end late to beat the Texas heat. Most event segments will continue after dark including drifting, the Burnout Contest, Autocross, and Drag Racing. Tickets are $25 per day, children 16 and under are free and spectator parking is free as well. Go to https://www.lsfest.com/texas/ for full information.

Bandas y Trocas (May 25)

The zesty flavor of an all-day Hispanic music festival paired with hundreds of custom trucks from across the nation on display and in competition is what the third annual Bandas y Trocas at Texas Motor Speedway is all about. Bands include Banda MS, Los Gemelos, Herencia de Grandes, and Los Dos de la S. General admission tickets are $84.95 with many upgrade packages to choose from. Go to https://bandasytrocasofficial.com/ for full information.

Event tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2025 major event season are on sale now. Go to https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

The balance of Texas Motor Speedway’s 2024 event season includes the LS Fest (May 18), Bandas y Trocas (May 25), Speedway Children’s Charities Laps for Charity (June 8), Solar Car Challenge (July 11-17), SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round 2, Goodguys Rod & Custom (Sept. 27-29), American Sprint Car Series (Oct. 4-5), the High Limit Sprint Car Series inaugural season finale (Oct. 11-12) and the Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest Texas (Oct. 17-20), Gift of Lights (Nov. 28-Jan. x, 2025) and Speedway Children’s Charities Grant Ceremony & Dinner with Santa (Dec. 5). For more information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

TMS PR