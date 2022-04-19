Jon Garrett Set To Make ARCA Menards Series Debut at Talladega Superspeedway

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, is set to make his ARCA Menards Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the General Tire 200 on Saturday April 23rd.

"I just want to say a big Thank You to everyone that has helped me make this life long dream come true, especially Michael Harper and Bayley Currey for guiding me through the process," commented Jon Garrett. "There have been so many people that have helped me along the way, really coming full circle from people that I've supported through the years."



Partnering together with Andy Hillenburg and Fast Track Racing, Garrett will be piloting the No. 11 Ford for the 2.66-mile oval. On board will be the familiar Fort Worth Screen Printing colors, alongside several associate partners; Athens Screen Printing, The Twitch iRacing Community, Dalton Kowden, Tuffskinz Vented Outboard Covers, Freelancers eSports Team, Manufacturing News, Venture Foods of Shattuck, OK and Head Kandy.



"I hope to be smart, learn a lot as the race goes and be there at the end, because you never know what can happen at Talladega," continued Garrett. "Of course none of this would ever have been a possibility if it wasn't for Andy Hillenburg and the awesome crew at Fast Track Racing."



The General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway is set for Saturday April 23rd at 1 PM ET, with Fox Sports 1 covering the broadcast live. For more information on Jon Garrett or Fort Worth Screen Printing, visit www.fwscreen.com.

RWR PR