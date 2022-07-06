GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Mid-Ohio

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race GMS Racing chassis no. 138 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. This Silverado RST has been the No. 23 team's road course workhorse this season, racing in events at Circuit Of The Americas, where it finished 10th, and Sonoma Raceway, where it finished 11th. Sheldon Creed drove this chassis to two top-five finishes in 2021, when it was originally built.

- Crew Chief Change: Over the off weekend, GMS Racing officials announced that they would be making a crew chief change for the No. 23 truck. Jeff Hensley, a 35-year veteran of the sport, has rejoined the team to call the shots for Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the season. The duo have previous success from years past, earning a total of five wins during their tenure, including four wins and a Championship 4 appearance in 2020.

- Playoffs Outlook: Heading into this weekend's race at Mid-Ohio, Grant Enfinger remains above the playoffs cutline in ninth position. A late race crash in Nashville set the driver back a little ways, but Enfinger still has a 39 point gap to the final position with only two races left in the regular season. The No. 23 team is currently one spot out of the owners' points playoffs in eleventh position.

- Driver Appearances: Grant will be signing autographs along with several other NCWTS drivers on race day at Mid-Ohio near the Championship Row Super Pavilion area in the infield from 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM local time. Fans are encouraged to stop by, take a photo, and get some autographs before the race!

- Grant Enfinger Quote: “Racing at Mid-Ohio will provide us drivers with some new challenges, as most of us have never even seen the place before. I expect whoever can adapt the fastest will have a great shot at performing on Saturday. We have been working hard at our road course program on the No. 23 team, so hopefully we will be able to capitalize on that. These next two races at the end of the regular season are crucial for us, so Jeff and I have our heads down and are ready to give it our all with our Champion Power Equipment team.”

- Jeff Hensley Quote: “I'm excited to kick off and restart my relationship working with Grant and the GMS Racing team this weekend. Going into Mid-Ohio, we will have controlled pit stops, which will eliminate some of our traditional road course strategy opportunities, so we will be chasing after stage points to help build a cushion to that playoffs cutline. We look to have a strong Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet under us throughout the weekend so we can capitalize on gaining as many points as possible."