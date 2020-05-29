Scag Power Equipment Back with John Hunter Nemechek at Bristol

NEMECHEK TALKS BRISTOL:

"I feel like our No. 38 Scag Power Equipment team has a lot of momentum going for us right now. We've had some really encouraging, really strong runs at Darlington and Charlotte over the last couple of weeks. We've seen a lot of great speed and we're making improvements each week to make sure that our results reflect that speed.

"Bristol is a tough track all around. It's fast and slick and it can be really unforgiving, so you've got to be on top of your game each and every lap. Being able to pass and make the different grooves work for you will set you up for a good finish. It will be interesting to go in again without practice and qualifying.

"We've got Scag Power Equipment back on our car at Bristol. They've been such a great partner, coming on board and helping us get back to the track. I'm looking forward to getting another solid result for them on Sunday.”