RFK Announces Second Annual Week of Service

RFK Racing has announced that its Week of Service returns for the second consecutive year. The week of May 13-17, RFK will take part in community charitable efforts across the region alongside its partners and team members.

RFK will partner with national and local organizations Nourish Up, the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest Food Bank with all five days set to feature an array of initiatives that RFK’s team members and partners will participate in together. Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation and Trips for Kids Charlotte also highlight participating organizations.

“Anytime we can give back to our local and regional communities, it’s a good day for RFK and our employees,” said Steve Newmark, President, RFK Racing. “We had a fantastic inaugural Week of Service in 2023, but are excited to extend the reach of that initiative even further by partnering with more great organizations this season. There are so many meaningful volunteer opportunities in our area and across the country, and we encourage all NASCAR fans to join us in making a positive impact wherever you live.”

Other participating organizations include the following:

Fastenal – RFK’s longest standing partner – will host multiple blood drives via the American Red Cross in the Winona, Minnesota, area.

BuildSubmarines.com will host a military care package packing event at BlueForge Alliance’s Texas office in partnership with Boots for Troops on May 17 th .

. Roush Industries will host a book drive at Roush’s Livonia, Michigan, headquarters, partnering with the United Way of Southeast Michigan’s Read United program.

Esperion Pharmaceuticals will host a letter-writing campaign with its employees to contribute to the Letters to Veterans initiative.

Fifth Third Bank will contribute to the team’s bike build efforts.

Ford Performance will participate in both the Food Drive and bike build.

NASCAR will also provide multiple areas of support and contribution to RFK’s Week of Service.

