Christopher Bell – No. 20 DEWALT 100 Years Toyota Camry XSE Preview – Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

No. 20 DEWALT 100 Years Toyota Camry XSE News and Notes:

BELL AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY: Christopher Bell will make his 10 th NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 DEWALT 100 Years Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Overall, Bell has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at Darlington.

In the spring race Bell pitted under caution from the second position with 18 laps remaining, but had a loose wheel on the stop and had to come back down pit road. He came back to finish 14 th . In the fall, Bell started on the pole to kick off the first round of the Playoffs. Bell got into the marbles and into the outside wall with three laps remaining in stage one, he finished stage one eighth but suffered some damage from the contact with the wall. The team made multiple trips down pit road for repairs and assed the damage and came up with a repair plan under a red flag for the lights out on the track. Once the red lifted repairs were made and Bell was able to ride it out to the end to finish 23 rd at Darlington.

BELL NXS AT DARLINGTON: Bell has two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Darlington Raceway. Bell narrowly missed qualifying on the pole for each start, qualifying second both times and in 2019 he crossed the finish line fourth.

DEWALT 100 YEARS: DEWALT is celebrating their 100 th anniversary with a special tribute on the No. 20 this weekend in Darlington. Bell's Toyota Camary XSE will feature a special 100 th anniversary blueprint design recognizing their founder, Raymond DeWalt. https://www.dewalt.co.uk/why-dewalt-100

DEWALT HOOD: DEWALT will feature Westlake ACE Hardware on the lower hood of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE this weekend in Darlington. Westlake ACE currently owns and operates 160 stores in 12 states. For more information visit: https://westlakehardware.com/about/

DEWALT DECKLID: DEWALT will feature James F. Pederson Co., Inc., a family-owned public utilities contractor out of Hollywood, SC, on the decklid this weekend. For more information visit http://www.jamesfpedersen.com/

KANSAS RECAP: Bell earned his first pole starting position of the season last weekend at Kansas Speedway. Throughout the race the car was tight in traffic but good on the long runs. The race went into overtime and Bell was able to capitalize on fresh tires, he took the final green 14 th and raced his way up to finish sixth at Kansas.

JGR AT DARLINGTON: JGR has claimed 10 NCS victories at Darlington. In 124 combined starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has tallied 36 top-five finishes, 69 top-10s and 2,959 laps led. The championship-winning organization has four pole awards with an average start of 13.5 and average finish of 12.4.

RACE INFO: The Goodyear 400 at Darlington begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Darlington throwback weekend is a fun one. I love the track and it’s always a challenge. We’re coming off a good run at Kansas and I’m looking forward to chasing our second win of the season.”

