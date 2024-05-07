Prime Video Welcomes Dale Earnhardt Jr. to its NASCAR Broadcast Booth

Prime Video announced today that NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join its broadcast booth when the streamer launches its exclusive NASCAR Cup Series coverage in 2025. Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer and a two-time Daytona 500 Champion, will be utilized in a number of capacities throughout Prime Video’s coverage, with specifics to be announced in the coming months.

“I’m honored to be a part of Prime Video’s entrance into NASCAR,” said Earnhardt Jr. “It is an exciting opportunity to have the chance to give our NASCAR fan base yet another way to watch the sport. It will be exciting to see the innovation that Prime Video is going to bring to our sport and the fans.”

A native of Kannapolis, N.C., Earnhardt is deeply rooted to the sport of stock-car racing. He is a third-generation professional driver, and amassed 26 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, including two at the famed Daytona 500 (2004, 2014). He won a record 15 straight NASCAR Most Popular Driver awards from 2003 to 2017, and consecutive NASCAR Busch Series Championships in 1998 and 1999. Earnhardt was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021. His father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., won seven Cup titles and 76 Cup races in his storied career.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dale as an official member of the Amazon family, and build our NASCAR coverage around him,” said Jared Stacy, Director of Global Live Sports Production, Prime Video. “One of the most beloved figures in racing history, Dale has an unrivaled passion for the sport. We are so excited for him to connect with NASCAR fans next season on Prime Video.”

In addition to his role on Prime Video, Earnhardt, Jr. will also be part of TNT Sports’ NASCAR programming.

Starting in 2025, Prime Video will exclusively stream five NASCAR Cup Series races to conclude the first half of the Cup season. Prime Video will also present exclusive coverage of practice and qualifying for almost the entire first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season (excluding the Busch Light Clash, DAYTONA 500, Duel at Daytona, and NASCAR All-Star Race).

Fans in the U.S. will be able to watch NASCAR live at home or on the go, and across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

