Oscar Mayer and Artesano Collaborate for Darlington Throwback

Oscar Mayer and Artesano have teamed up for this year’s throwback paint scheme on the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the famed Darlington Raceway this weekend.

The scheme will pay homage to Mark Martin’s 2004 Budweiser Shootout paint scheme, which competed at the Daytona International Speedway. Martin would finish fourth in the event.

“This is such a cool paint scheme to throwback to at Darlington,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Mark Martin has always been an icon of this sport and so has Oscar Mayer with their involvement over the years. To have them partner with Artesano for this race weekend is a perfect pairing and should motivate all the fans to get to their local Kroger and get stocked up for an exciting race on Sunday.”

The co-promotion between Kraft-Heinz and Bimbo Bakeries USA is the second time the two powerhouses have come together this season. A successful partnership was also evident at Talladega Superspeedway a few weeks ago with Thomas’ Bagels and Philadelphia Cream Cheese adorning the sides of the No. 47 Camaro. In addition to the on-track partnership, the two brands work together within Kroger to offer shoppers deals when purchasing the items together with offers appearing both in-store and online for added shopped convenience.

“Bringing back the 2004 Mark Martin Oscar Mayer paint scheme for this weekend’s throwback race at Darlington is something special for our entire organization,” said Adam Clay, Director of Kroger Meat for Kraft Heinz. “And the opportunity to participate in another co-promotion with our friends at Bimbo Bakeries USA continues to help us all bring more convenience for meal solutions to the Kroger shoppers.”

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway will take place on Sunday, May 12 at 3:00 PM ET with live coverage on Fox Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Channel 90).

JGT Racing PR