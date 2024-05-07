Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Join TNT Sports NASCAR Broadcast Team

TNT Sports today announced that Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time DAYTONA 500 Champion (2004, 2014), will be joining its broadcast team when NASCAR returns to TNT Sports in 2025.

One of the most iconic racecar drivers of all time, Earnhardt will serve as an on-air commentator for TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage of five NASCAR Cup Series races each Summer, airing in consecutive weeks on TNT and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max.

Additionally, he will contribute to a new Bleacher Report content series distributed across B/R’s social and digital platforms. The new series, co-produced with Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, will capture the thrilling NASCAR experience as he interviews special guests while driving each of TNT’s five NASCAR Sprint Cup Series tracks with them in the passenger seat.

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

“We’re very thrilled to welcome Dale to the TNT Sports family as we partner closely in setting the cornerstone for our NASCAR coverage,” said Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, TNT Sports. “We could not be more excited for the return of NASCAR to TNT Sports next Summer, with Dale being a critical part of the overall vision and execution of our coverage.”

In addition to Earnhardt joining TNT Sports, it is also being announced today that he will be part of Prime Video’s broadcast team for its inaugural season in 2025.

Voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years (2003-17), Earnhardt’s relationship with TNT Sports will come full circle, with his first career NASCAR Cup Series race — the 1999 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway­— airing on TBS. The network also televised the first-ever race in which Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed against each other, a 300-mile exhibition race at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Japan.

Earnhardt’s illustrious career included 26 NASCAR Cup Series wins, and he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times (2004, 2006, 2008, 2011-15).

In November 2023, TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, and NASCAR reached a new seven-year multimedia rights agreement for domestic distribution in the U.S. that will see some of the biggest moments in the NASCAR season returning to TNT Sports’ linear and streaming platforms starting in 2025. Additionally, truTV and Max will exclusively simulcast the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series practices and qualifying sessions each season.

The new agreement will also include expansive digital rights for content streaming via the B/R Sports Add-On on Max – allowing for the full use of new technologies to develop immersive viewing experiences – and highlight rights for Bleacher Report’s digital and social platforms.

This will mark the continuation of TNT Sports’ 32-year relationship with NASCAR, a collaboration that began in 1983 and one that has been centered on innovation and creativity that was instrumental to the growth of the sport.

More information about TNT Sports’ NASCAR production and programming will be shared in the coming months.

