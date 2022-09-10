Brandon Jones scored the pole for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, piloting the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones posted a fast time of 30.911s / 174.695 mph to earn his fifth XFINITY Series pole.

Teammate Ty Gibbs will start beside the No. 19 Toyota in the No. 54 Toyota. Gibbs enters the track looking to score his sixth victory of the season from the front row.

Jones holds four top-five and eight top 10s this season coming into Kansas.

Sheldon Creed will round out the top three taking Saturday’s green flag. The driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet comes into the weekend starting an XFINITY Series event third for the second week in a row.

AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson will start top five.

Rounding out the top 10 starters include Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, and Josh Berry.

The Kansas Lottery 300 will air live on USA and MRN Radio at 3:00 p.m. ET.