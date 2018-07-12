Charlie Daniels and The Journey Home Project Speed Into NASCAR

Gentlemen, start your engines... Charlie Daniels and his non-profit veterans organization, The Journey Home Project, are making laps with Mike Harmon Racing! This past Friday, July 6 at the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at the Daytona International Speedway, professional stock car driver Mike Harmon revealed his latest racer that includes a fresh hood logo featuring Daniels and The Journey Home Project.

"All of us at The Journey Home Project were honored to be a part of Mike Harmon's race team this past weekend, paying tribute to the heroes who keep us free," says Daniels.

Several active-duty military personnel were on-hand to celebrate the partnership between Daniels / The Journey Home Project and Mike Harmon Racing.

"It was a complete honor having The Journey Home Project and Charlie Daniels aboard this past weekend honoring our nations heroes," adds Harmon. "Eight members of the HSM-60 Jaguars along with Sgt. Brandon Stevenson, USMC, Purple Heart Receipt, escorted the car onto the track. We honored their service and sacrifices and also saluted the HELMINERON FIFTEEN (HM-15) Blackhawks with a windshield banner. These fine gentlemen also represented The Journey Home Project and what their mission stands for. All of us at Mike Harmon Racing can't wait to do it all over again this season."

The Journey Project PR