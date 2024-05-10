Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST 2024 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

﻿Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Settled In: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST, which will continue with Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Massey arrived at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season. About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship. Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020. After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd. With 40 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season. All-Aboard!: For the ninth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. return to serve as the co-primary marketing partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 147-lap race on Friday night. Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise. ﻿ Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Mason Massey Truck Series Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will mark Massey’s first Truck Series start at the 1.33-mile South Carolina oval. However, Massey does own four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, DGM Racing and Rick Ware Racing, respectively. In 2021, Massey delivered his Xfinity-track best finish of 18th after starting 26th in the Sport Clips | VFW Help A Hero 200 for Rick Ware Racing. Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Darlington, Massey has 22 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports. Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing. Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.5. Kansas Speedway | Heartland of America 200 Race Recap: In the eighth race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in the Midwest. After encountering a mechanical issue late in practice, the Young’s Motorsports team forfeited their qualifying attempt to make the necessary repairs for the race. From his 33rd-place starting position, Massey blasted his way through the field and continuously made gains throughout the 134-lap to find himself contending for a top-20 finish. Following his final pit stop under green flag conditions, Massey was able to maneuver some of the fastest laps on the track but unfortunately ran out of laps to surge inside the top 20 and settled for 21st at the checkered flag. In 2024, Massey has delivered one top-15, three top-20s, and five top-21 finishes, highlighted by a career-best outing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where he steered the team’s flagship truck to an 11th-place finish. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 15th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.” The organization posted a team-best 10th-place finish at the track on May 12, 2023, with Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel in the 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 25.1 in 14 Darlington Raceway starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 484 starts from 63 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finishing position of 22.0. Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is one of the coolest, most challenging tracks we go to. I’ve always felt like I get around there pretty well, but racing a truck there will be a new challenge. “We’ve had a pretty solid few weeks as a team, and we’re hoping to just keep building on this momentum!”