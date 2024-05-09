David Starr to Pilot #14 Ford Mustang Sponsored by Shar in NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington

SS GreenLight Racing announces that David Starr will be behind the wheel of the #14 Ford Mustang, sponsored by SHAR, a passionate NASCAR fan whose love for the sport has earned her a unique honor – her very own “SHAR Car”.

SHAR, whose devotion to NASCAR knows no bounds, received an extraordinary Christmas gift from her husband – a sponsorship deal that would see her name emblazoned on the side of a racing machine. The #14 Ford Mustang, adorned with Shar’s name, is set to hit the iconic Darlington Raceway with David Starr.

For Starr, a seasoned veteran, the opportunity to race in Darlington under the banner of SHAR is a chance to connect with fans in a unique and meaningful way. “I’m honored to represent Shar and all the passionate NASCAR fans out there,” Starr remarked. “Darlington is a special place with a rich history, and I’m eager to give it my all behind the wheel of the #14 Ford Mustang.”

Darlington Raceway, known as the “Track Too Tough to Tame,” will provide the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. With its storied past and challenging layout, Starr is ready to take on the competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

As the countdown to race day begins, anticipation continues to mount for what promises to be an unforgettable event. With David Starr at the helm of the #14 Ford Mustang, sponsored by Shar, fans can expect nothing short of exhilarating action as the NASCAR Xfinity Series roars into Darlington on May 11, 2024.

David Starr Racing PR