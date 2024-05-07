Prolube Partners with JD Motorsports, Dawson Cram at Darlington

Two racing families come together to create a stand out partnership at Darlington for NASCAR’s 2024 throwback weekend.

NASCAR Xfinity Series team JD Motorsports has partnered with Prolube, a all-in-one friction reducing oil treatment, to sponsor Dawson Cram’s No. 4 Chevrolet in the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 on Saturday, May 11th.

The red, white, and black No. 4 will race with an iconic checkered strip in tribute to Prolube owner Paul Wireman’s own street stock he still turns laps in at 83 years young.

“We’re excited to join forces with NASCAR’s rising star Dawson Cram. With every drop of Prolube Oil Treatment coursing through his racecar, it ignites a symphony of performance and precision,” said Eli Wireman of the Prolube family. “With Prolube Oil on his side, there’s no limit to what Dawson can achieve on the track.”

Dawson Cram is an Xfinity Series rookie of the year candidate in his first year as a full-time driver with JD Motorsports. The son of former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Kevin Cram, Dawson is excited to be representing Prolube and carry their legacy of racing success.

“I am excited to welcome Prolube into the sport for their first race. I am equally excited to be attempting my 6th start at the Lady in Black!” Cram added, “Darlington is always a special one for me. Growing up going to the Southern 500 with my family, I have many fond memories there.”

Tune in to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 11th, at 1:30 p.m. The race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90)

JDM PR