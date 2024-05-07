 Jeff Burton to serve as Honorary Starter for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, May 12

Darlington Raceway announced today that legendary former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton will serve as the Honorary Starter for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Burton sweeping the NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington in 1999, the NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee and broadcaster will wave the green flag for one of the most exciting NASCAR Cup Series races of the season.

“The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR is an annual celebration of NASCAR’s rich history and Jeff Burton has played an integral part of so many great moments in our sport, especially here at Darlington,” said Josh Harris, President of Darlington Raceway. “We’re thrilled to have him serve as our Honorary Starter during such a special weekend for our sport.”

In his 22-year career, Burton amassed 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins and 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, including four checkered flags at Darlington – one of only 10 drivers to have at least 20 wins in each series. Last year, the 1994 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, and he was honored prior to the 2023 Goodyear 400. He’s also affectionately referred to as “The Mayor of NASCAR” for his insightful perspectives on issues affecting the well-being and safety of stock car racing.

Burton began competing in Go-Karts at the age of seven, winning two Virginia State Championships before transitioning into stock car racing at the age of 16. From 1986-89, he raced for his father, John Burton, driving in the Late Model Stock Division at South Boston Speedway, where they garnered several victories. In 1988, Burton ran five races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, before going full-time in 1989.

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will Celebrate Our Roots with many competitors paying homage to their grassroots origins, beginning with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11. Then, the weekend will culminate with the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series taking on the Track Too Tough to Tame in the Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com while supplies last.

NASCAR PR