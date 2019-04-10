Homestead-Miami Speedway Names Nora Abrego Director of Marketing

Homestead-Miami Speedway, site of NASCAR’s championship races for the 18th straight year in 2019 (Nov. 15-17), has named Nora Abrego (uh-BRAY-go) as Director of Marketing. In addition, the track promoted Neal Gulkis to Senior Director, Marketing & Communications. Gulkis first joined HMS in 2014 as Director of Communications.

Abrego comes to Homestead-Miami Speedway after four years heading up the marketing and digital operations for the Latin American division at Scripps Networks Interactive, which included the Food Network, the Travel Channel and HGTV. Prior to that, she was the marketing and creative director for NBC Universal International Networks – Latin America.

In her role at HMS, she will have direct oversight in the areas of consumer marketing, digital & web site, multicultural, and youth & community relations, among others.

Abrego grew up in Miami and is a University of Miami graduate.

The 2019 NASCAR season will culminate at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Ford Championship Weekend, November 15-17, as the Championship 4 in the Monster Energy Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete for their respective series title amongst a full field of drivers. Tickets to 2019 Ford Championship Weekend will be available starting the first week of May. For more information on tickets please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Homestead Miami Speedway PR