Geoff Bodine named as Grand Marshal for Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade on Saturday

Darlington Raceway announced today that former NASCAR Cup Series driver Geoff Bodine will serve as the Grand Marshal for Saturday’s Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade. Bodine will lead the annual parade of NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend, accompanied by a host of local dignitaries, vintage race cars and nostalgic floats.

“The annual Throwback Parade is a highlight for so many in our local community as well as race fans that have traveled to Darlington, so we are proud to continue celebrating our rich racing history and the legends of NASCAR,” said Josh Harris, President of Darlington Raceway. “In recognition of Geoff Bodine’s 1982 career-altering triumph at The Lady in Black, it’s a pleasure to name him as Grand Marshal of the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade.”

Bodine credits his 1982 NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway as the race that launched his NASCAR Cup Series career. Driving the No. 99 for team owner Frank Plessinger, Bodine held off Jody Ridley by nearly 5 seconds to take the victory. The race featured several NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including the likes of David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt and Harry Gant. The following week, NASCAR Cup Series team owner Cliff Stewart was so impressed with Bodine’s effort that he called him and offered him the driver’s seat of his No. 50 Pontiac, stating “if you can win Darlington, you can win anywhere, so drive my car.”

Bodine, 75, was a celebrated NASCAR Modified racer from Chemung, N.Y., prior to trying his hand in stock cars. During his grass roots racing career, he raced against NASCAR Hall of Famers Jerry Cook and Richie Evans among others in the Modified division. Throughout his 29-year career, Bodine amassed 18 NASCAR Cup Series triumphs, including a DAYTONA 500 victory (1986), and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers (2023).

The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at South of Pearl (117 Edwards Ave) and conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Garage at Darlington Raceway. Other slated participants include Jeff Burton, Kenny Wallace, Leonard Wood, Ron Hornaday Jr. and more.

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will Celebrate Our Roots with many competitors paying homage to their grassroots origins, beginning with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then, the weekend will culminate with the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series taking on the Track Too Tough to Tame in the Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. Sunday.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com while supplies last.

