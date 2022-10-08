ARCA: Jesse Love Earns Shore Lunch 200 Pole at Toledo Speedway

Piloting the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota, Jesse Love claimed the pole for Saturday’s Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway. The event, marking race 20 on the ARCA Menards Series calendar, serves as the final stop of 2022. Love earned the top position by posting a 15.847s / 113.586 mph.

Championship contender Daniel Dye will start runner-up beside Love. Dye enters the event minus two driver points behind point leader Nick Sanchez, who qualified eighth.

Before bonus points factor in, Dye has to finish three spots or better ahead of Sanchez to claim the 2022 title. Bonus points in ARCA include three additional points for winning the race, one point for leading a lap, and one point for leading the most laps.

Grant Enfinger joins the ARCA fold for the first time since 2018 at Toledo. Enfinger, piloting the No. 44 Chevrolet with owner Jeff McClure, qualified third.

Taylor Gray and Sammy Smith rounded out the top five.

Starting inside the top 10 include Landon Pembelton, Amber Balcean, Nick Sanchez, Toni Breidinger, and Rajah Caruth.

The Shore Lunch 200 can be seen live on MAVTV and FloRacing at 4:00 p.m. ET.