The ARCA Menards Series went racing shortly after 10:00 a.m. ET. for the Kansas Lottery 150 at Kansas Speedway. The postponed event that was scheduled to take place on Saturday featured 21 entries for the 150-mile race.

Corey Heim survived ARCA overtime to claim his ninth career ARCA Menards Series victory. Piloting the No. 20 Toyota, Heim dominated the event leading 101 of the 105 laps and finishing 0.430 seconds over Nick Sanchez.

“It was definitely a great performance for us from what we had in the spring. Going through that adversity, I feel like we should have had a really similar performance back there in the spring,” said the winner. “To come back here and put on a show like that, it’s pretty special.”

In 43 ARCA starts, Heim holds 31 top five and 41 top 10 finishes.

Nick Sanchez fell shy of scoring his fifth career victory in the ARCA Menards Series at Kansas, a track that he’s won at twice. The series points leader leaves the 1.5-mile oval with nine top-five and 14 top-10 finishes – along with three wins this season.

“I think we were just chasing the 20 (Heim) all day and we just fell a little short,” Sanchez said. “We never lost sight of him, we just didn’t have the speed.”

Sammy Smith rounded out the top three finishers Sunday morning. Through 13 starts in 2022, Smith holds 12 top five and top 10 finishes along with three trips to victory lane.

Daniel Dye and Ryan Huff rounded out the top five.

Placing inside the top 10 included Parker Chase, Christian Rose, Amber Balcean, Toni Breidinger, and Jon Garrett.

From Athens, TX, Garrett picked up his first top 10 in just his third career start.

The event was slowed four times with two of the yellow flags for competition cautions.

The series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series East on September 15th. FOX Sports 1 and MRN Radio will carry the broadcast.