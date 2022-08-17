The NASCAR Pinty’s Series went dirt track racing for the first time at Ohsweken Speedway on Tuesday, an event won by Treyten Lapcevich in a last-lap overtime battle with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen.

Lapcevich started fifth and led the field for 53 circuits en route to his second career victory in the series and second of the year. The 18-year-old from Grimsby, ON, scored his first career victory in the season opener at Sunset Speedway back in May.

“It was an awesome night. I’m happy we were able to get it done,” said Lapcevich after the race on FloRacing. “With all those restarts I was getting a little nervous as it’s not easy having Stewart Friesen on your heels.”

Lapcevich also praised Ohsweken Speedway and owner Glenn Styres for the event put on Tuesday. The track has two years left on its three-year agreement with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

“I also just gotta say a big thank you to Glenn Styres and Ohsweken Speedway for making this happen!” said the race winner after finishing his victory interview with television. “I think most of the series was leery when we heard we were going on dirt, but this was a blast, and can’t wait to do it for the years to come!”

Camping World Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen battled Lapcevich on the final lap, even clearing Lapcevich in turn three for the lead before Lapcevich re-took the top spot in four. Friesen takes home the second spot sitting 0.219 seconds behind the winner in his Pinty’s debut.

“It was awesome for team 22,” said Friesen. “He (laughing) did everything he needed to do and probably a little bit more but it is what it is. I knew if I could just control his exit a little bit off of two and off of four we could inch ahead. We were until he crossed me up and it was what it was. Wild finish. Pretty cool to have an awesome finish here!”

Jake Sheridan finishes third behind the wheel of the No. 64 Chevrolet in a car that was supposed to be driven by NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell. Bell couldn’t make the trip to Canada due to travel issues.

Sheridan, also making his Pinty’s series debut, started 10th.

Pole sitter Marc-Antoine Camirand, who led 48 of the 101 completed laps in the overtime event, and Alex Tagliani rounded out the top five finishers.

D.J. Kennington, Andrew Ranger, Ken Schrader, Gary Klutt, and Brandon Watson took home top 10 finishes.

Camirand and Kennington are tied in the driver points standings leaving the event. Lapcevich, Tagliani and Lacroix hold down the top five in the standings through 10 events.

The race featured 11 cautions and had an elapsed time of 1hr, 33 minutes, and 54 seconds.

The next event for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series will be at Circuit Icar on August 27th.