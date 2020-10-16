Kansas Speedway will host the season-finale event for the ARCA Menards Series on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. live on FS1 / MRN Radio.

Two drivers, Bret Holmes and Michael Self, enter the final race of the year with an opportunity of securing the 2020 ARCA Menards Series driver championship. Holmes enters the 1.5-mile Kansas oval with one victory, 13 top five and 18 top 10 finishes while Self enters the event with two victories, 11 top five and 18 top 10 finishes.

What will it take for either driver to walk away with the title?

Bret Holmes enters Kansas with 910 points.

Michael Self enters Kansas with 902 points.

Maximum points to be earned at Kansas is 48 (no bonus point for qualifying on the pole will be awarded).

Tie breaker is: enter and compete (both will have 20), wins (Self leads 2 to 1 entering Kansas). There is no scenario where there would be a tie if Holmes wins, so any tie would go to Self (2 wins to 1).

If Holmes finishes ahead of Self, no matter the position, Holmes wins the championship.

Holmes can earn a maximum of 958 points with a win, leading a lap, and leading the most laps.

Self can earn a maximum of 950 points, leading a lap, and leading the most laps.

If Self wins and leads the most laps and earns his maximum 950 points, Holmes will need to finish second (952 points) or third (951 points) without leading a lap to win.

If Self wins and leads the most laps and earns his maximum 950 points, Holmes will need to finish fourth or higher (951 points) and lead at least one lap to win.

If Self wins but does not lead the most laps, he will earn 949 points. Holmes will need to finish fourth (950 points) without leading a lap to win.

If Self wins but does not lead the most laps, he will earn 949 points. If Holmes leads at least one lap he needs to finish fifth (950 points) to win.

If Self wins but does not lead the most laps, he earns 949 points. If Holmes leads the most laps he needs to finish sixth (950 points) or higher to win.

If Self does not win, he needs to finish six positions ahead of Holmes and lead the most laps to tie. Self wins any possible tie breakers.

If Self does not win, leads a lap, but does not lead the most laps, he needs to finish seven positions ahead of Holmes to tie. Self wins any possible tie breakers.

If Self does not win and neither driver leads a lap, he needs to finish eight positions ahead of Holmes to tie. Self wins any possible tie breakers.

If Self does not win and Holmes leads a lap, he needs to finish nine positions ahead of Holmes to tie. Self wins any possible tie breakers.

If Self does not win and Holmes leads the most laps, he needs to finish ten positions ahead of Holmes to tie. Self wins any possible tie breakers.

(Clinch scenarios provided by ARCA Racing)

Bret Holmes led the one and only ARCA Menards Series practice session on Friday at Kansas Speedway. The No. 23 Chevrolet ran five laps in the opening group, posting a lap of 30.753s / 175.592 mph. Salt Lake City, Utah, native Michael Self sat sixth quickest on the leaderboard. Rest of the top five included Ty Gibbs, Derek Griffith, Corey Heim and Hailie Deegan.