NKNPSW: Derek Kraus Scores NAPA / ENEOS 150 Pole

Derek Kraus will start on pole for Saturday’s NAPA ENEOS 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, CA. Kraus, piloting the No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota, earned his eighth career K&N West pole at the half-mile paved oval.

The driver from Wisconsin enters the night leading the K&N West driver standings by 40 points over second-place qualifier Trevor Huddleston. Huddleston sat 0.064 seconds behind Kraus on the leaderboard

Kraus enters the penultimate race of 2019 with four victories, nine top fives and 11 top 10 finishes.

Hailie Deegan rounded out the top three qualifiers in the No. 19 NAPA Power Premium / Monster Toyota. Deegan posted an 18.363 and sat 0.081 seconds behind the pole winner.

Deegan enters Kern County Raceway with six top five and nine top 10 finishes along with two wins.

Brittney Zamora and Jagger Jones rounded out the top five in qualifying.

The NAPA ENEOS 150 will air live on FansChoice.TV at 10:00 p.m. ET.