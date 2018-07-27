Tyler Ankrum scored his fourth victory of the year at Iowa Speedway on Friday piloting the No. 17 Modern Meat Company Toyota. Ankrum was one of two dominant drivers throughout the Casey’s General Store 150 along with pole sitter Tyler Dippel.

Despite being dominate through the first two five-minute breaks, Dippel ran out of fuel and had to be pushed back to pit road. The No. 54 Toyota wasn’t the only car to have similar problems during the second break.

Dippel, who started from the pole, will take home a sixth-place finish.

Ankrum will leave with his ninth top five and 10th top 10 finish in 2018.

Derek Thorn will take home the runner-up finish on Friday at Iowa. Thorn posted his seventh top five and eighth top 10 finish through eight NASCAR K&N Pro Series West starts this year. The California native finished 1.397 seconds behind the race winner.

Ryan Partridge rounded out the top three finishers. Partridge, racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2018, scored his eighth top five and top 10 finish at the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

Spencer Davis and Ruben Garcia Jr. rounded out the top five.

Ankrum will continue leading the series standings by 30 points over Tyler Dippel. Ronnie Bassett Jr., who finished 16th on the leaderboard in the 150-lap event, sits 61 points behind Ankrum. Anthony Alfredo and Ryan Vargas round out the top five in points.

Partridge will leave the facility in Iowa with the series points lead by one point over second-place finisher Derek Thorn. Derek Kraus, who took home the 20th spot, will leave sitting third. Cole Rouse and Hailie Deegan will round out the top five in points over in the West division.

Rest of the top 10 finishers included Tyler Dippel, Ryan Vargas, Cole Rouse, Trevor Huddleston and Kyle Benjamin.

The next race for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will be at Watkins Glen International on August 3rd.

The next race for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will be at Evergreen Speedway on August 11.

The two racing series will clash for another combination event at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 24.