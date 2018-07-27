The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West heads to Iowa Speedway for the Casey’s General Store 150. The event, on Friday, July 27, will be the first of two K&N Pro Series East and West combination events this season. The other combination event will take place at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 24.

Tyler Ankrum currently leads the East standings by 30 points over Tyler Dippel. Ankrum won the last two times out at Thompson and New Hampshire Motor Speedway driving the No. 17 Modern Meat Company Toyota. Ronnie Bassett Jr. enters the weekend sitting third in points. Bassett finished 14th the last time out at New Hampshire after starting in the 19th position. Anthony Alfredo and Ryan Vargas round out the top five.

There have been six different winners in the NKNPSE division so far in 2018. Tyler Ankrum holds the most at three coming into the 10th race of the season. Other winners include Todd Gilliland (2), Tyler Dippel (1), Anthony Alfredo (1), Will Rodgers (1) and Ruben Garcia Jr. (1).

Ryan Partridge finds himself leading the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings by one point over Derek Thorn through seven completed races. Partridge led 27 laps at Orange Show Speedway to score his one and only win of the season thus far. Thorn also has a win this year at Colorado. Derek Kraus sits third in points looking nine points back behind the leader. Rounding out the top five include Cole Rouse and Hailie Deegan.

There have been five different winners with two repeats in the West division. Derek Kraus went to victory lane in the season opener and the last time out at Douglas County. Other winners in 2018 include Kody Vanderwal (2), Ryan Partridge, Derek Thorn and Will Rodgers.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series will have two practices on Friday from 3-4 p.m. and 4:15-4:45 p.m. ET. Group Qualifying will take place a little later at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Casey’s General Store 150 will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET. and will be televised on NBCSN on Thursday, August 2.

You can follow live coverage of the action on NASCARHometracks.com.