20 Oct 2017
Racing News
Zane Smith will start on the pole for the Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway on Friday. Smith posted a time of 30.000, 180.000 mph. to score his second career ARCA General Tire pole.

Coming into Kansas, Smith, from California, has scored six top five and 10 top 10 finishes through 13 races. Three of those six top five finishes for Smith were all runner-up finishes.

Sheldon Creed will start second in the No. 12 United Rentals Toyota. Creed posted a 30.119, 179.289 mph. on his one and only qualifying lap at Kansas. The 19-year old racer comes into Kansas looking to score his first career ARCA victory as he finished third at Kentucky.

Ty Majeski will round out the top three Kansas ARCA 150 starters. Majeski posted a 30.159, 179.051 mph. on his lap in qualifying. The young racer holds an average start of 4.5 and an average finish of 6.5 in four career starts.

Austin Theriault, who has locked up the 2017 ARCA Racing Series championship, will start 10th on the leaderboard. Theriault has seven victories this season coming into the season finale.

The Kansas ARCA 150 will air live on FS2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

