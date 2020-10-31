Austin Wayne Self ended Martinsville Speedway by scoring his second top 10 finish of 2020 on Friday under the lights. The driver from Austin, Texas, piloting the No. 22 Chevrolet took the small team to a ninth-place finish.

A week prior to Martinsville, at Texas Motor Speedway, Self took the small racing team to a seventh-place finish at his home track. The Texas native started 18th on the grid and finished stage one in 20th while finishing stage two in 19th.

“I’m super proud of this AM Racing team. We had such a strong and fast No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado all night long,” said Self after the race. “We got off on strategy a little bit hoping to save a set of tires for the end of the race.”

Heading into the season finale next weekend at Phoenix, a one-mile oval, Self is quite proud of the team as they look to continue the momentum.

“Luckily, that caution came out and we came from the back of the lead lap group and got back to the top-10 but ran out of laps to finish better than ninth. Still, this finish is exactly what we were looking for. I had a lot of fun and I’m proud of Ryan (Salomon, crew chief) and all the AM Racing guys. Excited to go to Phoenix and end the year with a chance to chase another top-10 finish.”

Self capped stage one and stage two sitting 13th, same spot where he started.

In four career Gander & Outdoors Truck Series starts at Phoenix, Self’s best finish there came in November of 2019 of 18th. The year prior in 2018, the 24-year old posted a 19th-place finish.