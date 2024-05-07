Bommarito Automotive Group Returns to ThorSport Racing, Sponsoring Ben Rhodes in 2024

Bommarito Automotive Group, a leader in Missouri’s automotive sector, is thrilled to announce its returning partnership with ThorSport Racing as a primary sponsor of Ben Rhodes’ No. 99 Ford F-150, starting at Kansas Speedway on May 4, 2024. The 2024 partnership signals the beginning of multiple race sponsorships throughout the season.

John Bommarito, President of Bommarito Automotive Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This is another awesome opportunity to partner with ThorSport Racing, bringing together the longest-running team in the NASCAR Truck Series and Missouri’s #1 Automotive Group”, said John Bommarito, CEO/President, Bommarito Automotive Group. “We’re excited to be on board again for three races this season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with driver Ben Rhodes piloting the No. 99.”

Bommarito Automotive Group has been a significant sponsor in motorsports, known for backing the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar event since 2017. Their motorsport involvement extends further, with multiple podium finishes achieved by the Vasser Sullivan Racing IMSA team for Lexus Racing. They also manage the No. 31 and No. 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series, all in partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager of Bommarito Automotive Group also expressed his enthusiasm. “Bommarito’s involvement began back in 2015 with a small partnership with Worldwide Technology Raceway and Jordan Anderson Racing No. 3 in the Truck Series, which now has transformed into the No. 27 and No. 31 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager, Bommarito Automotive Group. “We’re thrilled to be back with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and partnering with ThorSport for four races in 2024, with one being in our hometown at Worldwide Technology Raceway on June 1 with the No. 99 Bommarito Ford and driver, Ben Rhodes “See you at the track!”

Ben Rhodes, the 2023 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, looks forward to making a strong impact at Kansas Speedway, a track where he has previously performed well with two top-five finishes and 61 laps led. Catch all the racing action live from Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). The race will also be broadcasted on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Thorsport PR