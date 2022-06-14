NASCAR announced penalties following their trip to Sonoma Raceway this past weekend on Tuesday. The penalties impacted two teams in the Cup Series garage area.

Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet lost a tire/wheel during the event and will result in a four-race suspension through New Hampshire Motor Speedway for crew chief Cliff Daniels and crew members Donnie Tasser and Brandon Johnson.

Hendrick Motorsports announced shortly after the announcement that they will not appeal.

Rick Ware Racing and driver Cody Ware will lose 20 owner and driver points for having multiple inspection failures.

There were no penalties handed out in the Camping World Truck Series.