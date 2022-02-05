23XI Racing and Kurt Busch Partner with Jordan Brand in 2022

23XI Racing announced today the partnership with the iconic and globally recognized Jordan Brand to sponsor the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD team for the 2022 season. With the partnership, Kurt Busch will join team co-owner Denny Hamlin as a Jordan Brand athlete. Jordan Brand will serve as the primary partner on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for multiple races and as an associate partner for the entire season. In addition to branding on the car, the Jumpman logo will be included on the shoulders and belt of Busch’s firesuit and featured prominently on the back of his black, elephant-print accented helmet.

“Adding Jordan Brand to the No. 45 team and Kurt Busch is a big step for our team,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “As a new team that is continuing to grow, we have the unique opportunity to do things differently as we grow our brand to be one that is identified as more than just a racing team. Partnering with Jordan Brand, which is recognizable around the world, allows us the opportunity to utilize both of our platforms to introduce new fans to our team.”

“The addition of Jordan Brand to the No. 45 team is big and being the second driver in NASCAR alongside Denny as a Jordan Brand athlete is a real honor,” said Busch. “The roster includes athletes that are known for excitement and success and that’s what I intend to bring to the track each weekend. As the 23XI team continues to grow, this partnership will help ensure we reach new audiences and I look forward to an impactful relationship.”

The Jordan Brand will make its debut with Busch and the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD team at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum on Sunday, February 6, 2022 and will have its first primary race later this season.

23XI Racing PR