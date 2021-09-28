Buescher Runs 25th in Violet Defense Ford in Vegas

Sporting the new-look Violet Defense scheme Sunday evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chris Buescher drove to a 25th-place finish in the 400 mile event.

Just one natural caution halted the action on the night as pit strategy came into play throughout the middle and late portions of the race. Buescher rolled off 25th based off NASCAR’s qualifying metrics.

Early on Buescher and the 17 team worked to improve the handling of the car as he finished 24th at the end of the opening 80-lap stage. The second stage saw varying strategy as the pit cycle never cycled out, and Buescher finished 22nd, one lap down to the leaders.

But, with no cautions over the final 101 laps, Buescher was unable to regain position despite solid lap times to finish 25th.

The No. 17 team is back in action next week at Talladega Superspeedway. Race coverage is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC, and the race can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR