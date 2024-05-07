Advance Auto Parts Offers Race Fans Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip to Attend Indianapolis 500, Coca-Cola 600

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, the official auto parts retailer of NASCAR, and official partners of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is kicking off the summer travel season by offering its Speed Perks loyalty rewards members the chance to win a bucket-list motorsports experience to “Do the Double.”

On May 26, Advance will send one winner and their guest on a free VIP experience to attend the 108th running of the famed Indianapolis 500 before traveling to North Carolina to watch the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans can enter for their chance to Do the Double from May 1-12 at AAPDoTheDouble.com. Race fans can enter up to three times per day during the program.

To be eligible to win, entrants must be members of Advance’s Speed Perks loyalty rewards program. Speed Perks is free to join, and upon signing up, new members will receive $5 off their first in-store or online purchase of $20 or more. Race fans can sign up for Speed Perks at AdvanceAutoParts.com.

For race car drivers, doing the double involves competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. It is one of the most challenging feats for any race car driver to attempt, given the significant differences between open-wheeled INDYCAR SERIES cars and NASCAR stock cars. In fact, only four drivers have completed the double since 1994.

This includes three-time NASCAR Cup Series™ champion Tony Stewart, who won the 1997 INDYCAR SERIES title prior to beginning his hall-of-fame NASCAR career. Stewart is partnering with Advance on AAPDoTheDouble.com and is the perfect ambassador for the program.

Stewart has done the double twice. His first attempt came in 1999 when he became the first driver to complete both races in the same day, finishing ninth and fourth, respectively, in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600, driving a total of 1,090 miles.

Stewart repeated this feat in 2001 and bettered his mark from 1999. He finished on the lead lap in sixth at the Indianapolis 500 before jetting off to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. He improved that finish as well, coming home third in the 600-miler. Stewart completed all 1,100 miles – breaking his own record for most racing miles driven in a single day.

“This is the chance of a lifetime for a fan to also complete the double by having a front-row seat at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600,” Stewart said. “Advance Auto Parts has put together a fantastic program that is truly unique. Doing the double is history in the making and thanks to Advance, a fan and their guest will get to experience it all in real time. They’ll both be able to say, ‘I was there.’”

“Historically, doing the double has been a journey reserved for only the world’s most talented and dedicated race car drivers, like Advance brand partner Tony Stewart,” said Junior Word, Advance’s executive vice president, U.S. stores. “Now, one lucky Speed Perks member will have the unique opportunity to ‘get in the driver’s seat’ to experience their own version of the double. Advance is thrilled to work alongside our partners at NASCAR, INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway to give two race fans the memory of a lifetime.”

Advance Auto Parts PR