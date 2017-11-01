MENCS: NASCAR Announces Martinsville Speedway Penalties Featured

01 Nov 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
NASCAR announced infractions found over the weekend at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday. The penalties involved a pair of improperly secured lug nut fines and an L1 penalty in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage. There were no infractions found over the weekend in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage area.

Scott Graves, crew chief of the No. 19 Toyota of Daniel Suarez, and Robert Barker, crew chief of the No. 13 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon, were each fined $10,000 for a lug nut not properly installed.

The most major penalty was an L1 penalty handed down to the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Clint Bowyer. The team violated section 20.18.5.2 (TV Video Package Notes: TV Video Package simulated weight did not meet NASCAR specifications.)

As a result, crew chief Michael Bugarewicz has been fined $25,000 and suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points event. The team will also lose 10 driver and owner points.

The third-place finish by Clint Bowyer in Sunday’s First Data 500 will also be encumbered.

