NCWTS: Grant Enfinger Prevails at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Overtime Finish

Grant Enfinger found himself celebrating in victory lane on Friday night in Sin City after surviving two NASCAR Overtime finishes upfront to score his second career Camping World Truck Series win. Enfinger, scoring his first win since Talladega Superspeedway in 2016, led the field for 40 of the 144 circuits.

The driver of the No. 98 Champion Power Equipment Ford started third on the leaderboard and went on to win both stages of the Westgate 200. The Alabama native passed race leader Brett Moffitt on the restart with two laps left after Moffitt ran out of fuel. Moffitt, who has four Camping World Truck Series victories in 2018, finished 11th on the leaderboard.

In addition to tonight’s victory, Enfinger has five top five and 13 top 10 finishes through 18 races this year.

Johnny Sauter looked to be the favorite to win on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sauter, starting sixth on the leaderboard, did everything he could to catch and get around Enfinger for the top spot in the closing laps. However, when the checkered flag fell on the field, Sauter sat second at the line.

Sauter, holding five wins this season through 18 races, has 13 top five and 15 top 10 finishes going into the next race at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet led the field for 21 laps.

Rounding out the top three finishers was Justin Haley. Haley, the 12th place starter in the Westgate 200, finished ninth in stage one and sat 12th on the leaderboard in stage two. With two victories this year, the Indiana native goes into Talladega with seven top five and 14 top 10 finishes.

Rounding out the top five finishers were Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. Both fourth and fifth-place drivers started the event at the rear of the field after making unapproved adjustments after qualifying ahead of the Westgate 200.

Ross Chastain scored his 15th career top 10 finish on Friday in the Camping World Truck Series. Chastain had two last season coming at Atlanta and Martinsville across seven starts with Bolen Motorsports. The Florida native started the evening in 24th.

Myatt Snider, Ross Chastain, Austin Theriault, Austin Wayne Self and Chris Eggleston rounded out the top 10.

Pole sitter and Las Vegas native Noah Gragson came into the weekend as one of the favorites to win. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota led the first 33 laps of the evening before Stewart Friesen took over the top spot. The hometown kid never saw the lead again and went on to finish 18th. Friesen later had issues as well after being involved in four of the 11 caution flags. Friesen will leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the 17th spot.

The next race for the Camping World Truck Series will take place at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13. Live coverage of the race will be on FOX and MRN starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.