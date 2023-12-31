Indianapolis Motor Speedway Statement on Passing of Racing Legend Yarborough

A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles on the passing of four-time Indianapolis 500 starter and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Cale Yarborough. He died Dec. 31 at age 84:

“Cale Yarborough was not just a NASCAR champion and Daytona 500 winner, he was one of the most versatile race car drivers our sport has seen. He qualified for four Indianapolis 500s during one of the race’s most competitive eras and competed in a season of INDYCAR SERIES racing – scoring two top-five finishes – in 1971 during the height of his driving career. The fans and drivers at IMS loved his competitive spirit, passion, and understanding and appreciation of what racing at Indianapolis means, whether as a driver or team owner. Our sport and our event have lost an icon.”

IMS PR