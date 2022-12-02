Rescheduled: Talladega Superspeedway’s Track Laps for Charity Event Pushed to Saturday, December 10 as Result of Weather Forecast Tomorrow

Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Track Laps for Charity event at Talladega Superspeedway has been rescheduled a week later - Saturday, Dec. 10 - in light of tomorrow morning’s weather forecast in which inclement weather is expected.

The Dec., 10 event, which will benefit Toys For Tots, will have the same hours of operation (9 a.m. – 1p.m. CDT). The move was made to enable guests to have the ultimate experience with the ability to drive their personal vehicles for three laps on the 33-degree of banking which requires a dry race track.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets via the Talladega Superspeedway website at https://www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ events/track-laps/, will have the ability to use their donation (minimum of $50) for the Dec. 10 event, or at a 2023 Track Laps for Charity event (April 1, June 17, Aug. 5 or Dec. 9, 2023). Track Laps for the Dec. 10 event can be purchased in advance via the TSS website or on track property upon arrival.

The Dec. 10 charitable event will be the fourth of 2022 held at the 2.66-mile venue, having raised

raised $38,000 for local charities thus far. It will benefit Toys For Tots, which collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Toys For Tots has celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022. The minimal $50 donation per car/truck for the three laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, which will donate the money raised to Toys for Tots. Guests are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy as TSS will be a drop-off destination.v m

In addition to taking three laps around the greatest race track on the planet, families will be able to be a part the Talladega Garage Experience Open House to get a sneak peek at the 140,000 SF area, complete with Kids Zone and Game Zone, the unique 35,000 square foot “BIG BILL’s” covered Open Air Social Club, and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. Attendees will be able to take their photograph beside Talladega Superspeedway’s Official Pace Car and the traditional Vulcan Trophy (miniature version of the colossal Vulcan statue - www.visitvulcan.com - that is awarded to each NASCAR Cup Series winner at ’Dega). Both will be placed in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane where Chase Elliott celebrated after he captured the YellaWood 500 in October.

Guests at the Saturday Dec. 10 Track Laps For Charity event will see how race fans, who will be attending next spring’s GEICO 500, will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR by being up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays. The GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will culminate a tripleheader weekend, April 22-23, 2023. For race weekend (which also includes the Saturday, April 22 Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series) ticket information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Ross Chastain, who finished second in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship battle, is the defending champion of the GEICO 500.

TSS PR