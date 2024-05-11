Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Darlington Raceway

Track; Darlington Raceway – Oval (1.366-Miles)

Race: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200; 147 Laps –45/45/57; 200.8 Miles

Date/Broadcast: May 11, 2024 1:30 PM/ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Capital City Towing

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Darlington Raceway



News and Notes:

Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would be scheduled to take to the historic 1.366-Mile Darlington Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. However, lightening in the area prior to the start of practice would force NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) officials to send teams to shelter for a mandatory 30-minute lightening hold ultimately canceling NXS practice.

– Starting Position; After being forced into a lightening hold for over an hour from lingering thunder storms in the Darlington, SC area, NASCAR officials would be forced to cancel NXS qualifying. According to the NASCAR rulebook if qualifying was to rain out the race lineup would be determined by the qualifying matrix based on the owner’s points, driver point’s, last week’s race finish, fastest lap of race prior. With a score of 15.800 Jeb Burton will start the Capital City Towing No. 27 outside Row 8 for Saturday afternoon’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 in the 16th position.

– Darlington Raceway Stats; Saturday’ NXS Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will mark Burton’s seventh NXS start at Darlington Raceway. In six previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 15.5 with a 100% lap completion rate completing 889 laps of the possible 889. Burton has one Top-5 finish to his credit with a fifth-place finish coming in 2021 after starting 5th and remaining there. Burton has five Top-20 finishes in his six starts.

Featured Partner

Capital City Towing; Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years. With the owner’s professional business experience and knowledge that excels in the towing and equipment hauling industry allows Capital City to offer the best solutions to any problem. Offering heavy-duty towing, recovery, equipment hauling and much more at reasonable prices. The team at Capital City is dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. Capital City offers towing, equipment hauling and garage is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Our employees are experienced professionals and certified to meet all your towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs. Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY 1991 Harry Gant Tribute

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Darlington Raceway



Practice; After clearing NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would take his beautiful FUNKAWAY 1991 Harry Gant Tribute onto the Darlington Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. However, lightening in the area prior to the start of practice would force NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) officials to send teams to shelter for a mandatory 30-minute lightening hold ultimately canceling NXS practice.

– Starting Position; After being forced into a lightening hold for over an hour from lingering thunder storms in the Darlington, SC area, NASCAR officials would be forced to cancel NXS qualifying. According to the NASCAR rulebook if qualifying was to rain out the race lineup would be determined by the qualifying matrix based on the owner’s points, driver point’s, last week’s race finish, fastest lap of race prior. With a score of 12.700 Parker Retzlaff will start the FUNKAWAY 1991 Harry Gant Tribute No. 31 outside Row 5 for Saturday afternoon’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 in the 10th position.

Darlington Raceway Stats; Saturday’ NXS Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will mark Retzlaff’s third NXS start at Darlington Raceway. In two previous starts, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 18.5 with a 100% lap completion rate completing 295 laps of the possible 295. Retzlaff has led five laps at Darlington with a best finish of 13th coming in the NXS last visit in September 2013.

