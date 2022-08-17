Darlington Raceway to Host Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy & Johnny Mantz Southern 500 Trophy at Track Laps for Charity on Aug. 31

Darlington Raceway will host the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy Tour as part of Track for Laps for Charity on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough To Tame for a donation of $20. All proceeds from the event will support Shriners Children’s and Darlington Shares.

“As we welcome fans back for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, we will offer fans a champions experience with the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy and the Johnny Mantz Southern 500 Trophy at Track Laps for Charity,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “We look forward to race fans experiencing the track Too Tough To Tame and supporting our partners at Shriners Children’s.”

The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist is traveling throughout Braves Country through the summer with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. The stop at Darlington Raceway will offer fans the opportunity to take photos with the trophy, promotional item giveaways and more.

Race fans can also get their photo with the one of the most coveted trophies in motorsports, the Johnny Mantz Southern 500 Trophy, that will be awarded to the winner of the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The trophies will be located in the NASCAR Cup Series garage with photo opportunities available to fans from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the third year of Track Laps for Charity events as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in our community. Darlington Raceway has already hosted Track Laps for Charity events to benefit the Genesis Community Foundation, VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program with Sport Clips, Hartsville American Legion and Darlington County Humane Society. The last Track Laps for Charity of the year will benefit Toys for Tots on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For Track Laps for Charity, fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151. To participate in Track Laps for Charity and drive three laps around the track, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions:

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers in the presence of track personnel.

All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/ events/tracklaps/.

To learn about Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, go to www.darlingtonraceway.com/ darlington-shares.

Darlington Raceway PR