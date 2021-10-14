Dover International Speedway to host Race to End COVID event Oct. 16-17

Dover International Speedway’s role as a community champion against COVID-19 continues this weekend as the Monster Mile hosts a Race to End COVID event on Oct. 16-17.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, people ages 16 and older who get vaccinated have the chance to drive their own vehicle on the one-mile, high-banked, concrete oval with pre-registration.

Learn more information and register for the laps at www.racetoendcovid.org/event/dover-international-speedway/. Up to 800 drivers, with valid driver’s licenses, can take two laps behind the track’s pace car as part of the special opportunity.

The event is sponsored by Dover International Speedway, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the CDC Foundation. It is the second Race to End COVID event in which participants can take their personal vehicles for a drive on a NASCAR track. The first was held at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on May 15.

All three types of COVID-19 vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen – will be offered for first or second doses, as well as the additional doses and boosters now being recommended for some groups.

Dover International Speedway has been a home for COVID-19-related community events since the pandemic first hit American shores in the winter of 2020. The Monster Mile has hosted monthly Delaware Food Bank distribution events since March 2020, with more than 1 million pounds of food distributed to more than 18,000 families in need.

Also, more than 73,000 Delawareans were vaccinated on Speedway property between late February and May 1, 2021, during weekend drive-through events which were staffed by personnel from the following agencies: DPH, the Delaware National Guard, the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Event participants who wish to drive the track alone must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance. Participants who are 16 or 17 years old with a valid driver’s license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form.

The entrance to Dover International Speedway for this event will be via the Leipsic Road entrance.

Dover International Speedway’s 2022 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 29: ARCA Menards Series East race

ARCA Menards Series East race Saturday, April 30: NASCAR Xfinity Series race

NASCAR Xfinity Series race Sunday, May 1: “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race

The “Drydene 400” is the Monster Mile’s 104th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover International Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Follow Speedway news and updates on DoverSpeedway.com and via social media at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile. For ticket information, call 800-441-RACE.

Dover Motorsports PR