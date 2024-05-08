2024 Trackhouse Racing Advance – Darlington

Busch Light Retro at Darlington: As a longtime sponsor of NASCAR, Ross Chastain will carry Busch Light’s Retro paint scheme – a throwback to the brand’s commitment to the sport that dates back to 1979. This paint scheme is a reminder of all the ways the brand has shown its passion for NASCAR and created epic opportunities for its 21+ fans throughout the years. This year, Trackhouse Racing and Chastain are proud to continue Busch Light’s legacy in the sport and hope to crack open a cold one in Victory Lane! Busch Light Corn Cans: Plus, be on the lookout for Busch Light’s fan-favorite Corn Cans, which will be back on shelves starting on May 20. For each case of Corn Cans sold through June 2024, Busch Light will donate $0.10 – up to $200,000 – to its longtime partner Farm Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to providing critical material aid to family farms and ranches nationwide. ﻿ Busch Light Sweepstakes: Busch Light is continuing to give fans a chance to win every weekend throughout the season. Follow @BuschBeer on X and turn on notifications to find out how to enter. This weekend, you have a chance to win $500 worth of beer money! 200th Cup Series Start: Darlington marks Chastain’s 200th Cup Series career start. His first ever Cup start dates back to 2017 when he made two Cup starts that season, both at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The Alva, Florida native completed his first fulltime Cup season in 2021. Meet Chastain: On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Chastain will sign autographs at the South Carolina Department of Public Safety booth located in the Darlington fan midway. Wristband required – distribution begins on Friday at the booth. Darlington Stats: Chastain is making his 10th Cup Series start at Darlington this weekend. He’s led a total of 120 laps while driving for Trackhouse Racing at the South Carolina track and has a best finish of third. Season Stats: Chastain has earned four top-10s in 12 races so far this season along with 108 laps led. He’s currently 10th in driver points. NASCAR: Full Speed: Catch Chastain in the five-episode docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed on Netflix. The series documented portions of Chastain’s 2023 season on and off the track. All five episodes are currently available on Netflix. Last Weekend at Kansas: Chastain qualified second for the 400-mile Kansas Speedway race. He led four different times for a total of 43 laps, including a thrilling multi-lap side-by-side battle with Kyle Larson in the opening stage. Unfortunately, a restart and tight handling Busch Light Chevy in the final stage dropped Chastain mid-pack and he ultimately finished 19th. 2023 Season Recap: Chastain won at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in June and at the Phoenix Raceway season finale in November. He posted 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in his third fulltime Cup season. The Alva, Florida native finished ninth in points. Ross Chastain Career Statistics ﻿Chastain Quotes:What is the difference between running really well at Darlington and finishing well?

“I wish I knew the answer to that (laughs). Finishing well is keeping the car intact and not hitting the wall too hard. Keeping the wheel straight, keeping paint out of the wheels as much as you can if you hit the wall, have the suspension the same way you went to the track with it at lap 495…those are all the reasons of finishing well instead of just running well.” Does Darlington hold any special significance to you since you kind of burst onto the scene there and everyone took notice of you there?

“There’s so much about that CGR No. 42 Xfinity car. The year before at Darlington was when a sponsor saw me dumping the honey tank from the camper and that led me to driving for Chip. Yes, that weekend going down the backstretch and feeling the horsepower of the 42 car, the grip in the corners, qualifying, the race and the ending, obviously. Yes, so much about that is so vivid in my memory. It was a real turning point in my career and my life. My life has forever been changed because of that one weekend at Darlington. I was going to head-to-head with two Cup champions. Racing with those guys was the first time I had done it. Yes, I remember a lot about that weekend.”Darlington is known to be one of the toughest tracks on the circuit, why is that?

“Darlington is the most difficult oval to me. The ends being so different and the speed being up by the wall, you’re going to hit the wall if you overstep. It’s a high commitment track. At the end of a run at Darlington you’re running so much slower than the start of a run but you have to be so precise. You put tires on at Darlington and you’re going so much faster than you were. The way you have to adjust your driving at Darlington throughout a run makes it very challenging.”

How does it feel to be making your 200th Cup start?

“Well, I can definitely remember making my first Cup start at Dover. I was nervous to be in a Cup car, nervous to be doing it at Dover, all of the things that come with it. Its great to be doing it at Darlington because it’s a track that I really like. I hope to be driving a Cup car and winning for several more hundred starts.”﻿