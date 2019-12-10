Medical Services Leader GMR to Sponsor Annual NTT IndyCar Series Road Race at IMS

Global Medical Response (GMR), the world leader in compassionate, quality emergency medical and patient relocation services, has reached a multi-year agreement to become the title sponsor of the NTT IndyCar Series road race in May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The seventh annual GMR Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile permanent road course at IMS, which includes portions of the famous 2.5-mile oval that hosts the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24. The GMR Grand Prix is the fifth race of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season, which kicks off on Sunday, March 15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

This sponsorship expands the relationship between GMR, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and INDYCAR. GMR's ground ambulance business, American Medical Response (AMR), has served as the Official Medical Response Partner of the Indianapolis 500, INDYCAR Grand Prix, Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard and IMS since 2018, a partnership that was extended as part of this agreement. The AMR INDYCAR Safety Team is an industry leader in motorsports safety and has been instrumental in revolutionizing the sport.

"GMR and AMR teams set the global standard for emergency medical services by dedicated and highly trained first responders," Hulman & Company President and CEO Mark Miles said. "We're honored and grateful to salute the vital, life-saving work of their brave personnel through this sponsorship of the GMR Grand Prix and growth of our mutually beneficial partnership across the NTT IndyCar Series. We're also thrilled to extend our relationship with the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, a group whose knowledge, preparedness and capabilities are second to none."

"We are proud to sponsor the GMR Grand Prix which is part of the iconic 'Month of May' leading up to the Indy 500, and to work with INDYCAR to dedicate this season to raise awareness about the vital work all first responders do every day to impact patients' lives and the stresses responders face with that responsibility ," said Randy Owen, President and CEO of Global Medical Response. "Our AMR business is a national EMS leader with expertise in many aspects of emergency services, both air and ground and in event medical services for the racing industry. We are pleased to be expanding and furthering our involvement with this agreement."

IMS, INDYCAR, GMR and its AMR business will work together during all NTT IndyCar Series events to raise awareness and salute the vital work performed by first responders across North America. This effort also will take place during other races at IMS serviced by the AMR Safety Team, including the annual NASCAR event weekend.

In another component of this new partnership, All Clear Foundation becomes an Official Charity of INDYCAR and IMS. GMR is the founding partner of All Clear Foundation, whose mission is to improve the life expectancy and well-being of all first responders, including law enforcement, fire, EMS and dispatch - as well as improve the well-being of their families. The foundation creates, funds and amplifies critical resources for First Responders who are repeatedly exposed to traumatic events and whose unchecked mental and physiological tolls incurred in the course of their jobs can be debilitating, or even deadly.

"We are thrilled to be included in the partnership with Global Medical Response and NTT IndyCar Series," said Janell Farr, President of All Clear Foundation. "The commitment Global Medical Response continues to make in support of all First Responders - even beyond those they employ - is a true testament to their industry leadership."

This partnership will include the distribution of tickets to first responders through the foundation at all NTT IndyCar Series races, with a significant number of tickets set aside for GMR Grand Prix Race Day.

For more information about All Clear Foundation, visit allclearfoundation.org.

