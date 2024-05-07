Kaleb Johnson Starts Strong During High Limit Racing Event at Lakeside Speedway

Kaleb Johnson produced several positive moments throughout The Heartland of America Showdown last weekend.

Johnson kicked off the Kubota High Limit Racing two-day event at Lakeside Speedway on Friday by qualifying fifth quickest in his group. He then won a heat race to advance into the dash.

“I was very pleased on Friday,” he said. “We qualified good and had a really good car in the heat race. Luckily, they reworked the track and I was able to have good speed running the top. In the dash I made a couple of mistakes, but I was pleased with it.”

Johnson’s fourth-place finish in the dash lined him up on the outside of the second row in the main event.

“We had a steering gear problem in the feature,” he said. “I lost a few spots in the first half of the race and was eighth during a caution. We lost a few spots on the restart and then I was just hanging on there for a while. Eventually I pulled off when it got really bad. Any time I’d hit a hole I couldn’t turn the car.”

Johnson was credited with a 24th-place result.

The event concluded on Saturday when Johnson timed in 12 th quickest in his group before placing seventh in both a heat race and the B Main.

“Saturday wasn’t the greatest result, but when you dig yourself in a hole in qualifying it’s super tough,” he said. “It was racy, but at the same time everybody is going 130 miles per hour. I think the weekend overall was good. I got a lot of laps against great competition.”

Next up, Johnson plans to race at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday before tackling the season opener at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., on Sunday.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 3 – Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 4 (3); Feature: 24 (4).

May 4 – Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. – Qualifying: 12; Heat race: 7 (7); B Main: 7 (8).

SEASON STATS –

3 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 1 top 20

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 sprint cars

MEDIA LINKS –

ILP PR