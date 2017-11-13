Fans Can Vote For South Boston Speedway’s Most Popular Driver Online

The polls are open and the outcome of the vote for South Boston Speedway’s 2017 Most Popular Driver is in the hands of race fans.

midnight December 8 . Votes are limited to one a day per device. For the first time, fans can vote for their favorite driver by visiting southbostonspeedway.com between now and. Votes are limited to one a day per device.

To make the ballot drivers could not have missed more than two races during the 2017 season.

“We’re really excited that we were able to do this online and allow everyone the opportunity to vote,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice. “Fans are so loyal to their driver and show such support at the track and we don’t expect it to be any different for this. It’s going to be fun to watch how the voting goes.”

The list of drivers on the ballot (in alphabetical order) include: Austin Thaxton (LMS), Barry Beggarly Jr. (Limited), Bobby McCarty (L MS), Brandon Pierce (LMS), Chris Elliott (Limited), Colin Garrett (Limited), Conner Priest (Hornets), Danny Willis Jr. (LMS), David Latour Jr. (Limited), Drew Dawson (Hornets), Eric Winslow (Limited), Harrison Walker (Pure Stock), Jared Dawson (Hornets) Jason Myers (Limited), Jimmy Wade (Pure Stock), Johnny Layne (Pure Stock), Josh Dawson (Hornets), Justin Dawson (Hornets), Kenny Mills (Hornets), Kevin Currin (Hornets), Matt Epps (Pure Stock), Michael Farmer (Hornets), Mike Jones (Limited), Peyton Sellers (LMS), Quincy Adkins (Pure Stock), Randy Hupp (Pure Stock), Raymond Pittman III (LMS), Stuart Crews (LMS), Timothy Smith (Hornets), Trey Crews (Limited), Tyler Conner (Pure Stock) and Tyler Crute (Hornets).

The online ballot shows a real-time vote count to allow fans the opportunity to keep an eye on vote totals.

South Boston’s 61st season will open on Saturday, March 24 with twin 100-lap races for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Division, a 50-lap Limited Sportsman event, a 30-lap Pure Stock race and a 15-lap Hornets race.

For the full 2018 South Boston Speedway schedule, visit www.southbostonspeedway.com

SOBO PR