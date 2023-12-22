2024 Schedules For All Three ASA Regional Tours Now Released

The 2024 schedules for all three ASA regional tours have now been released by series officials. The top stars of the ASA Southern Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour and ASA/CRA Super Series will do battle across the Southeast and Midwest in some of the country’s biggest Super Late Model races.

The year starts off with a combination event with the Southern Super Series and CRA at SpeedFest at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, GA on Saturday, January 20. For the first time, SpeedFest will be a points-paying race as it opens the 2024 Southern Super Series season. Meanwhile, it will again be a non-points event for CRA.

In total, there are 11 points-paying Southern Super Series events, with the All American 400 being a non-points race. Along with ASA STARS National Tour events at New Smyrna Speedway (February 13), Five Flags Speedway (March 24) and Hickory Motor Speedway (May 23); and another co-sanctioned event with CRA at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 13, the series will also see three other trips to Five Flags as part of the Blizzard Series (April 26, June 28, September 28), a second date at Crisp (August 10), and races at Montgomery Motor Speedway (April 13) and Mobile International Speedway (April 27). A champion will be crowned at Five Flags on September 28.

While the ASA/CRA Super Series season unofficially begins in less than a month in Georgia, the first points race won’t be until Saturday, June 22 at Flat Rock Speedway just south of Detroit, MI. The VanDoorn Racing Development 125 will be a combination event with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, with Super and Pro Late Model racers competing against one-another at the ¼-mile.

The ASA/CRA Super Series will have seven points-paying events, along with SpeedFest and the All American 400. Six of the seven races will be co-sanctioned, with the only standalone event at Winchester Speedway for Twin-50’s on September 1. They will make their first-ever trip to Owosso Speedway on Saturday, August 18 when the ASA STARS National Tour comes to town, while the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway (July 20), Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway (September 14), and Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway (October 13) will also be co-sanctioned with the ASA STARS National Tour. That leaves the North/South Super Late Model Challenge at Nashville, which will be co-sanctioned with the Southern Super Series on July 13. Once again, CRA will crown a champion at the Winchester 400.

The ASA Midwest Tour opens their 2024 season at Slinger Super Speedway for the Miracle On The Highbanks on April 21. Several traditional marquee Wisconsin races return, including the Joe Shear Classic at Madison International Speedway (May 5), Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway (August 6), Jim Sauter Classic at Dells Raceway Park (August 31), and Oktoberfest 200 at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (October 6). The series also makes return trips to Jefferson Speedway (May 25), Grundy County Speedway (July 13), State Park Speedway (July 27), Hawkeye Downs Speedway (August 17), a second trip to Madison (August 23) and Elko Speedway (September 21). A champion will be crowned at Oktoberfest.

While there are no co-sanctioned Midwest Tour races with the national tour in 2024, the ASA STARS National Tour will trek up to Wisconsin for a weekend doubleheader. The series will kick off the double on Friday, June 14 at Madison International Speedway, then venture east to the famed Milwaukee Mile for the Father’s Day 100 on Sunday, June 16.

ASA STARS PR