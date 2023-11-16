Luke Fenhaus Named to Rackley W.A.R. for Snowball Derby at 5 Flags Speedway

Rackley W.A.R. president and COO Willie Allen confirmed the drivers that will participate in the 56th running of the Snowflake 100 and Snowball Derby week at Pensacola Florida’s 5 Flags Speedway this morning, headlined by Luke Fenhaus in the team’s No. 26 Super Late Model.



Fenhaus, 19, of Wausau, Wisconsin was most recently crowned 2023 champion of the Alive for 5 Super Late Model series at Dells Raceway Park. He won 4 of the 5 feature races which are recognized as some of the most notable and prestigious events in the Upper Midwest region. This was his second series championship, the first driver in history to ever repeat that performance.



He also competed in the ARCA Menards East Series this season, where he claimed victory in 2 of the 8 events, at Iowa and Nashville and was ultimately runner-up to the series championship.



2021 was a breakout year for Fenhaus, winning both the championship at Wisconsin’s Slinger Speedway and that of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program. During that championship run, Fenhaus also picked up the win at the Slinger Nationals, securing him a spot in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race for the Slinger event.



As far as the 2023 Snowball Derby, this will be Fenhaus’ third visit to the prestigious event, and he expressed much gratitude and excitement to team up with Rackley W.A.R. for this pinnacle late model spectacular.



“I’m very excited for the Snowball and to be with the Rackley W.A.R. team,” he said. “I’m excited to work with a team where their late model programs have really shined this year. They’ve gotten their cars to be fast about anywhere. It’s also about the people and I’m excited to go work with great people and have great equipment behind me. I’m hoping for a good outcome that leads to more opportunities.”



Allen also confirmed that the team’s Pro Late Model drivers Dawson Sutton and Gavan Boschele are entered for the Snowflake 100, the preliminary event to the Super Late Model Snowball Derby. Boschele won the Pro Late Model feature at New Smyrna Speedway’s Governor’s Cup weekend last Saturday. This will be the first Snowflake 100 for each driver. He said the team is confident in its driver lineup for this year’s race and is looking forward to a big week for the middle-Tennessee team.



“We’ve had a really great year this year. 2023 has really been good for us from both a growth and performance perspective all-around. Dawson and Gavan have had exceptional years in the Pro Late Models and to add Luke to our driver roster has everyone pumped. This and the All-American 400 are definitely our premier events of the season and we are going down with the mindset to get the job done as always.”



The 56th Snowball Derby kicks off on Wed., Nov. 29 and runs through Sun., Dec. 3.



